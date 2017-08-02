64 per cent of Londoners believe four-day week would improve productivity

What do you think?

As it stands, almost half of office workers in London say they are unproductive for over one our each day, according to the Fellowes Productivity in the UK report, released today.

The survey found that the average London office worker is distracted up to 15 times a day (roughly every 35 minutes), second only to those in the West Midlands (who get distracted 18 times a day).

64 per cent of Londoners say they would be more productive during a four-day week

45 per cent say working from home or remotely would make them more productive

48 per cent London workers unproductive for over one hour every day

7 per cent Londoners aren’t productive for 4-8 hours a day

Londoners most productive on a Monday (18 per cent)

21 per cent Londoners work on their commute

Quarter (23 per cent) of London workers have peered at someone elses laptop on commute to work

Despite this, two thirds of Londoners believe a four-day week would make them more productive when at work.

The study, by office products firm Fellowes, reveals a worrying distraction epidemic is sweeing across UK workplaces, with internet browsing, IT issues and unfit office products adding further to the UK’s productivity shortfalls.

Productivity expert at Think Productive and author of How to be Really Productive Grace Marshall comments: “It is our ability to think well that increases the quality and value of our work, not how many hours we show up at the office. In fact, working longer hours can diminish our productivity as well as our wellbeing.”

Despite being the fifth largest economy in the world, the UK sits at number 15 in the productivity table, lagging behind the likes of Finland, Switzerland and Denmark.

Top distractions for London office workers:

1. Chatting with colleagues (73 per cent) 2. Tea breaks (57 per cent) 3. Browsing the internet (54 per cent) 4. IT problems (43 per cent) 5. Colleagues’ bad habits (30 per cent) 6. Being too hot/ too cold (30 per cent) 7. Uncomfortable chairs (24 per cent) 8. Lack of office equipment (14 per cent)

The report, part of Fellowes Working Well campaign, shows the issues that office workers believe are contributing towards their productivity.

A third of the capital’s workers (29 per cent) claim to have missed a deadline because they weren’t able to get their hands on the right equipment in time. While almost 1 in 5 office workers in London (15 per cent) say they don’t have access to the equipment they need at least two to three times per week.

Only half of London workers said their office had a positive impact on productivity, with just under half (45 per cent) believing that working from home or remotely would help them with their workload.

With a huge 64 per cent of office workers in the city claiming they would be more productive during a 4-day week, is it time for more flexibility in the workplace?

Grace Marshall thinks so: “Time away from our workplace is vital for our productivity. We’ve found that a four-day work week increases momentum and motivation in the office, as well as giving employees more time to enjoy life outside of the workplace.”

“Being distracted diminishes our ability to think clearly and creatively. Many office workers find they get far more work done in the day they work from home, or the hour before everyone else gets into the office - because they have less interruptions and distractions. Flexibility allows us to manage our day, balance the needs of our colleagues and deliver the work we need to get done.”

Fellowes UK Sales and Marketing Director Darryl Brunt added: “It’s clear that our workplace has a huge effect on our productivity and our report shows a real need for businesses to take heed. Making small changes to employee’s work station comfort can reap rewards for their wellbeing and their working life. Employees who feel more productive working from home shouldn’t be forgotten either, everyone should be given access to the right products to ensure they can work well.”

As part of its Working Well campaign, Fellowes, which is celebrating 100 years in the office product industry, aims to create an office environment which allows employees to reach their full potential.

Find out more at www.fellowes.com