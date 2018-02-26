Brrrace for travel disruptions as 'Beast from the East' is here now

Snow and ice alerts issued across the country

Britain is braced for four days of ‘heavy snow showers’ from today, which could reach eight inches deep in some areas, the Met Office has warned. This blast of Siberian air is set to disrupt travel in majority of the country and commuters have been warned of potential delays on the roads, trains and in the air.

Morning. Mostly dry with sunny spells across western parts of the UK, but snow showers in the east will become heavier and gradually spread into central parts during the day, with accumulations likely. Feeling bitterly cold in the easterly wind. More info: https://t.co/cZsUHHJw07 pic.twitter.com/oCVbzxZds6 — Met Office (@metoffice) February 26, 2018

The Met Office has warned that travel delays on roads were “likely” with some people being left stranded as a result. A spokesman said: “Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely. There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.”

Transport for London (TfL) has also urged commuters to check before travelling as disruptions were possible on Underground and Overground services.

Meanwhile, worst weather is expected tomorrow, with an ‘amber’ warning issued in the Midlands and south east England. ‘Yellow’ alerts are also currently in place for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.