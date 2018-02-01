Treasury Committee calls for Brexit analysis to be published

Pressure on Davis grows

Nicky Morgan MP, Chair of the Treasury Committee, has written to David Davis MP, Secretary of State for Exiting the EU, to express the Committee’s full support for calls to make the leaked document entitled ‘EU Exit Analysis – Cross Whitehall Briefing’ available to Parliament and the public.

Commenting on the publication, Mrs Morgan said:

“To ensure that Parliament and the public have the best-informed debate about the future of the UK outside the EU, the Government should publish this document immediately.

“The document can hardly undermine the Government’s negotiating position if it does not consider the Government’s desired outcome.

“On the contrary, transparency about the consequences of the ‘off-the-shelf’ options that have been modelled will stimulate public debate, strengthen the Government’s negotiating hand, and improve the final deal that is reached between the UK and the EU.

“The Committee agrees with the Prime Minister that further ‘appropriate analysis’ should be made available when Parliament comes to scrutinise the terms of departure. The Committee has previously recommended that this should include a ‘special forecast’ from the OBR, incorporating the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement.”