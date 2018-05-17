Theresa May reiterates: UK will leave customs union in 2020

At a summit in the Bulgarian capital Sofia

PM Theresa May today repeatedly pleadged that Britain would leave the EU customs union in 2020.

Asked about reports that London would ask to stay in the European Union’s customs area beyond the end of a post-Brexit transition period in 2020, May denied she was “climbing down” on plans to leave.

‘No. The United Kingdom will be leaving the customs union as we’re leaving the European Union. Of course, we will be negotiating future customs arrangements with the European Union and I’ve set three objectives,’ May told reporters in the Bulgarian capital Sofia.

‘We need to be able to have our own independent trade policy, we want as friction-less a border between the UK and the EU so that trade can continue and we want to ensure there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland,’ she added.

Meanwhile, Irish PM Leo Varakdar also upped the pressure by warning her today that negotiations could collapse altogether unless there is movement on the border issue.