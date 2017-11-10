Revealed: The exact date and time Britain will leave the European Union

Brexit details revealed

As the Prime Minister said in her speech in Florence, the United Kingdom will cease to be a member of the European Union on 29th March 2019.

But Parliamentarians have raised concerns that this commitment is not enshrined in law. The Government has listened carefully to the debate around setting ‘exit day’ for the statutory purposes of the Bill.

To put this issue to rest, the Government has tabled an amendment to remove all doubt.

Secretary of State for Exiting the EU, David Davis said: “Our amendment makes it crystal clear that the UK is leaving the EU at 11pm on 29th March 2019. We’ve listened to members of the public and Parliament and have made this change to remove any confusion or concern about what ‘exit day’ means.

“This important step demonstrates our pragmatic approach to this vital piece of legislation. Where MPs can improve the Bill, whatever their party, we will work with them.

“We look forward to further debate in the House of Commons when Committee Stage begins next week.”