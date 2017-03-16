Queen grants royal assent for Brexit bill

Take a look

Theresa May can now begin the Brexit process as the Queen has signed the Brexit bill into law.



Earlier this week, May said that royal assent was expected within the “coming days”.



In the Tory party conference last year, May promised she will invoke Article 50, the legal mechanism for withdrawal, by the end of the month and it looks as though she is still likely to abide by this.

The Royal Assent was declared to both Houses by their Speakers and has now become an Act of Parliament.