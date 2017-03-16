Queen could give royal assent to Article 50 today

Take a look

Theresa May could begin the Brexit process today as the Queen signs Article 50 into law.



Earlier this week, May said that royal assent was expected within the “coming days”.



According to the Standard, the royal assent could come at 11am today.



It will then be up to the Prime Minister to inform Brussels that the UK is leaving the EU.



In the Tory party conference last year, May promised she will invoke Article 50, the legal mechanism for withdrawal, by the end of the month.