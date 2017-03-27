PM to meet Nicola Sturgeon in Scotland

What will happen?

Prime Minister Theresa May is set to meet Nicola Sturgeon in Scotland later, this will be the first time they have met since Sturgeon announced her plans for a second independence referendum.

The PM will say she wants to “build a more united nation”.

May has also spoke of how a second independence referendum should not go ahead as “now is not the time”.

This is due to the fact that the Brexit process is about to begin, Article 50 will be triggered on Wednesday.

The PM is travelling to Scotland the day before Scottish Parliament is due to vote on a second Scottish independence referendum. If the vote passes Sturgeon would like to hold a referendum in autumn 2018 or spring 2019.

Downing Street has said the talks between May and Sturgeon will be on issues surrounding the triggering of Article 50, there will be no discussion of the possibility of a second independence referendum.

However, Scottish government sources have said these talks can’t solely focus on Brexit.