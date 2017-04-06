PM set to meet Donald Tusk to start Brexit talks

There will be two years of withdrawal talks…

Prime Minister Theresa May will be meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk to begin Bexit talks.

May triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty last week, this begins two years of withdrawal talks.

Tusk is looking for a fair settlement.

However, he has warned that talks could become “confrontational” at times.

May spoke at the launch of the Conservatives’ local election campaign, she said: “We’ve said very clearly we want to maintain a deep and special partnership with the EU.”

“And I think that has been reciprocated and I’ll be talking with President Tusk [about] how we can ensure within the timescale that we’ve got that we deliver a deal that is going to work for the people of the United Kingdom.”

“I believe that will also be a deal that will work for the EU as well.”

