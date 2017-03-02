PM says Brexit bill “must be passed unamended”

The latest on Brexit…

Prime Minister, Theresa May has spoken out and said the Brexit bill which will allow the UK to leave the EU must be accepted “unamended”.

This has come after a defeat in the House of Lords to do with the protection of EU citizens.

Peers went against May and voted 358 to 256 in favour of an opposition amendment, this would guarantee the rights of EU nationals living in the UK to stay after Brexit.

A spokesman for the PM said May remains “committed” to triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty by the end of March.

He said: “Our message to MPs is that we expect this bill to go through unamended.”

“MPs voted it through unamended and we expect that to be the case.”

The government has said it wants to secure the rights of EU citizens in the UK but it also has to be able to secure the rights of British nationals living in the EU at the same time.

The bill is expected to return to the Commons on the 13 and 14 March.

