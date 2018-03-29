PM promises to keep UK 'strong and united' as countdown to Brexit begins

Britain will leave the EU at 2300 GMT on March 29, 2019

Promising to keep the country “strong and united”, Prime Minister Theresa May will promise a positive post-Brexit vision when she tours and speaks to voters in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales today.

Meanwhile, the countdown to Brexit one year from now — 2300 GMT on March 29, 2019 — has begun.

“I am determined that our future will be a bright one,” she said ahead of the roughly 800-mile (1,280 km) trip ending in London.

“It’s a future in which we trade freely with friends and partners across Europe and beyond. Having regained control of our laws, our borders and our money, and seized the opportunities provided by Brexit, the UK will thrive as a strong and united country that works for everyone, no matter whether you voted Leave or Remain.”

The world’s sixth largest economy caused a major global shock in 2016 by narrowly voting to withdraw from the EU after a fevered referendum campaign that sharpened regional divisions, pitted young against old, and exposed a deep distrust between voters and the political establishment.