Nicky Morgan asks audit office to examine Brexit withdrawal payment

More Brexit drama

The Prime Minister has said that the UK’s withdrawal payment to the EU is currently estimated to be between £35 billion and £39 billion.

Rt Hon. Nicky Morgan MP, Chair of the Treasury Committee, has written to Sir Amyas Morse, Comptroller and Auditor General and head of the National Audit Office (NAO), to request that the NAO examine the reasonableness of this payment.

Commenting on the correspondence, Mrs Morgan said:

“Various wide-ranging sums for the UK’s withdrawal payment to the EU have been bandied about. Last month, the Prime Minister told Parliament that the so-called Brexit divorce bill will be £35-39 billion.

“Parliament must be able to scrutinise the reasonableness of this bill. Accordingly, I have written to Sir Amyas to request that the NAO examines the withdrawal payment, including the assumptions and methodologies used.”