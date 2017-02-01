MPs set to vote on triggering Brexit

The latest on Brexit…

MPs will vote later on whether to give Theresa May permission to begin Brexit negotiations.

The government is looking likely to win with most of the Conservative and Labour MPs set to back the bill.

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn could see some rebellion from his party, the SNP and Liberal Democrats are also looking to go against ministers.

The vote, which will follow two days of parliamentary debate is set to begin at 19:00 GMT.

During Prime Ministers Questions, Theresa May confirmed she will publish a White Paper on her Brexit strategy on Thursday. This will cover the status of EU nationals in the UK and Britons abroad.

This official document is separate from the Brexit Bill which will allow May to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.

If the vote goes the way the government would like it, the bill will return to the Commons for the committee stage. This is where opposition parties will push through amendments.

The bill was published last week after the Supreme Court ruled that MPs must have a say before Article 50 can be officially triggered.