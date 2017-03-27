Labour says Brexit deal must pass “six tests”

Take a look

Labour has said a Brexit deal must pass the “six tests” is has set out, the party will oppose any deal which doesn’t follow these key points in a House of Commons vote.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer spoke of the tests for the Government and EU leaders to adhere to.

The six tests of the deal are:

Does it deliver the “exact same benefits” as the UK currently has as a member of the single market and customs union?

Does it ensure a strong and collaborative future relationship with the EU?

Does it ensure the fair management of migration “in the interests of the economy and communities”?

Does it defend rights and protections and “prevent a race to the bottom”?

Does it protect national security and the UK’s capacity to tackle cross-border crime?

Does it deliver for all regions and nations of the UK?

Starmer said: “All of us want the best for Britain. But the stakes are high and the Prime Minister’s approach so far does not bode well.”

“The Prime Minister should be under no illusion that Labour will not support a deal that fails to reflect core British values and the six tests I have set out.”

