Kingsman star Colin Firth is granted Italian citizenship as he says Brexit is ‘a disaster of unexpected proportions’

Kingsman actor, Colin Firth has been granted an Italian passport, according to Rome’s interior ministry on Friday.

Firth is married to his Italian wife, Livia Giuggioli and he spends most of his time in Italy, speaking on Brexit Firth said in an interview with a newspaper in Australia: “Brexit is a disaster of unexpected proportions that does not have a single positive outlook.

“Many colleagues, including Emma Thompson, are, like me, enthusiastic Europeans, and we still cannot believe it.”

Firth’s spokesman said in May: “Colin applied for dual citizenship, British and Italian, in order to have the same passports as his wife and children.”

Rome’s interior ministry said: The celebrated actor, who received an Oscar for his work in the film ‘The King’s Speech’ has married a citizen of our nation and has repeatedly expressed his love for our country.”

