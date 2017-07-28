Here's how Brexit is impacting food prices

New study reveals impact

Consumers could face a “substantial impact” on the price of food due to Brexit, the IFS have warned.

In new analysis, the IFS warn that uncertainties over tariffs and the value of the pound leave households facing “considerable and unpredictable changes in food prices, with the poorest households much more exposed to this risk”.

Commenting, SNP MSP Stuart McMillan said: “This is just the latest evidence of the needless damage that will be caused if the UK leaves the single market.

“Nobody voted for the price of food to go up – but that’s exactly what’s risked by Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn’s plans for a hard Brexit, and the poorest households will suffer the most.

“There is no majority in the House of Commons for the Tories’ extreme Brexit without Labour’s support – Labour can help stop it, but instead they are arguing themselves into supporting a harder Brexit than the Tories.”