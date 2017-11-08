Government provides further assurances to EU citizens

Brexit plans revealed

New document sets out how EU citizens will be supported though an application process which is streamlined and easy to use.

The Government has today (Tuesday, 7 November) offered further reassurance for EU citizens and their family members by setting out further details of how its new settled status scheme will operate.

Caseworkers considering applications will able to use their discretion where appropriate meaning those applying to stay in the UK after we leave the EU will not have their applications refused for minor technicalities. We expect the majority of cases to be granted.

EU citizens will also be given a statutory right of appeal, in line with their current rights through the Free Movement Directive, if their application is unsuccessful.

In a technical document sent to the European Commission as part of negotiations, the government reiterates how the new system will be streamlined, low-cost and user-friendly, with EU citizens consulted on its design.

The Prime Minister has been clear that safeguarding the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and UK nationals in Europe is the first priority for negotiations and she said last month that an agreement is within touching distance.

Secretary of State for Exiting the EU, David Davis said:

“We have been clear that safeguarding the rights of EU citizens is our top priority in negotiations. They make a huge contribution to our economy and society and we do not want to see that change as a result of our decision to leave the EU.

“We will support everyone wishing to stay to gain settled status through a new straightforward, streamlined system.

“The last negotiation round saw real progress in this area and I hope the document we have published today can facilitate the deal we need to guarantee the rights of UK citizens living in the EU27, and vice versa.”