Government gears up for next stage of EU Withdrawal Bill

What’s going to happen?

The Government has today tabled amendments to improve its landmark Withdrawal Bill following close discussion with MPs across the House.

The move comes ahead of the EU (Withdrawal) Bill entering Report Stage next week and follows the eight days of debate during Committee Stage last year.

During the Bill’s passage through the House of Commons, the Government has worked with and listened to MPs who have made constructive suggestions to ensure our statute book functions on exit day.

On the correcting power in the Bill, the Government would add further, specific guarantees to those already in place which will clarify the strict limits on when the power can be used.

Minister for Exiting the EU, Steve Baker said:

“This is a landmark piece of legislation which is paving the way for our smooth departure from the EU.

“That’s why our consistent approach to the Bill has been to listen and work with MPs who’ve made constructive suggestions to improve it.

“In bringing forward these amendments today, we’re showing the seriousness with which we take Parliament’s views. We’re looking forward to hearing the debate on these, and further amendments tabled by others, next week.”