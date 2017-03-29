FTSE 100 sees a rise as Britain begins Brexit process

These are the figures…

London’s leading shares increased in early Wednesday trading due to the start of the Brexit process.

In opening minutes, the FTSE 100 rose 27.01 points..

The pound was down 0.29 per cent against the dollar at $1.2415. As well as this it was down 0.16 per cent against the euro at 1.1495 euros.

Later on Wednesday, Prime Minister Theresa May will give official notice under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty that the UK will leave the European Union.

Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital, said: “We could be in for a rough ride today, as currency traders react to the contents of the letter being delivered to Brussels and the language May uses in Parliament,”

“And we’re in for a long period of volatility for the pound and UK assets as the government embarks on protracted and hugely challenging Brexit negotiations.”

“Sterling will be incredibly sensitive to negotiations and will offer a clear gauge of how things are panning out.”

