Free movement will end in March 2019 says PM spokesman

Announcement from Downing Street

Free movement of EU citizens to UK will end in March 2019 when the UK leaves the European Union, a spokesman for Theresa May has said today.

The spokesman for the Prime Minister said it was ‘wrong’ to suggest that free movement would continue as it is now and would not speculate on how the new immigration systems post Brexit would look, sayingdetails will be revealed ‘in due course’.

“Free movement will end in March 2019. We have published proposals on citizens’ rights. Last week, the Home Secretary said there will be a registration system for migrants arriving post-March 2019,” the spokesman said.

The announcement comes amid rumors of uncertainty and infighting within the Cabinet over various issues including the critical matter of immigration and free movement after Brexit.

Chancellor Philip Hammond and home secretary Amber Rudd have both said they back transitional arrangements after the UK leaves the EU, the chancellor said last week there should be no immediate changes to immigration rules suggesting EU migration could continue.

However, in an interview with the Sunday Times, Liam Fox international trade secretary denied there had been any discussions or deals on the issue within cabinet and insisted that to allow free movement to continue after 2019 would ‘not keep faith’ with the referendum result.

Jeremy Hunt and Sir Michael Fallon have today tried to play down reports of unrest in the cabinet.

Defence secretary Fallon, who is in Ypres Passchendaele memorial events, told Sky News: “All of us, whichever way we vote back in the referendum, we are determined to make a success of us leaving the European Union,” adding that “you mustn’t believe everything you read in the newspapers.”

While Health Secretary Hunt told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the Cabinet was ‘completely united’.