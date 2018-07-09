EU's Tusk raises "no Brexit" idea in latest tweet

Here’s what he wrote after Boris quit

European Council President Donald Tusk reportedly hinted today that Brexit might be called off after Boris Johnson, a campaigner for Britain to leave the EU, resigned as foreign secretary.

Tusk tweeted:

Politicians come and go but the problems they have created for people remain. I can only regret that the idea of #Brexit has not left with Davis and Johnson. But…who knows? — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) July 9, 2018

Tusk is overseeing the negotiations with London on its departure and has been highly critical of Brexit. He has said in the past that Britons would be welcome to change their minds and stay in the European Union.

