EU's Tusk raises "no Brexit" idea in latest tweet

9 July 2018 | By LLB Reporter

Donald Tusk

Here’s what he wrote after Boris quit

European Council President Donald Tusk reportedly hinted today that Brexit might be called off after Boris Johnson, a campaigner for Britain to leave the EU, resigned as foreign secretary.

Tusk tweeted:

Tusk is overseeing the negotiations with London on its departure and has been highly critical of Brexit. He has said in the past that Britons would be welcome to change their minds and stay in the European Union.

Related Articles

Social Bookmarks