European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker hopes Britain will one day rejoin the EU

What did he say?

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has said he hopes that Britain will one day rejoin the EU even though the majority voted to leave.

Juncker made the comments after Prime Minister Theresa May attended an EU summit in Brussels.

The 27 leaders are continuing talks on the bloc after Brexit without May.

Juncker said: “I do not like Brexit because I would like to be in the same boat as the British,”

“The day will come when the British will re-enter the boat, I hope.”

