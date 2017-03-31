EU set to announce negotiation guidelines on Brexit

The latest on Brexit

The European Council President Donald Tusk is set to release negotiation guidelines on the UK leaving the European Union.

The set of proposals will be sent to the governments of the 27 EU members.

The move will help set the tone for the two year negotiation on Brexit to finalise a deal on the UK’s departure.

EU leaders have said the UK must accept exit terms before any future deals can be discussed.

London would like simultaneous talks to be held.

The UK’s Prime Minister Theresa May officially triggered Article 50 on Wednesday to begin the Brexit process, she sent a notification of withdrawal to Tusk in the form of a letter.

Tusk is expected to send the draft guidelines to the 27 EU members on Friday morning.

