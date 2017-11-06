EU businesses say goodbye to UK suppliers as Brexit bites into key relationships

Nearly two-thirds of EU businesses to move their supply chain out of the UK

Nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of EU businesses who work with UK suppliers expect to move some of their supply chain out of the UK as a result of Brexit according to a survey from the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS). This is a dramatic shift from May, when just 44 per cent of EU businesses were expecting to move out of the UK.

The survey of 1,118 supply chain managers in the UK and Europe also finds that two fifths (40 per cent) of UK businesses with EU suppliers have begun the search for domestic suppliers to replace their EU partners, up from 31 per cent in May. Just over a quarter (26 per cent), however, are taking the opposite approach and investing more time to strengthen their relationship with valuable suppliers on the Continent.

The supply chain cost of Brexit UK businesses suffering extra costs as a result of currency fluctuation 64 per cent EU businesses who plan to move their supply chains out of the UK 63 per cent UK businesses struggling to secure contracts that run until after March 2019 20 per cent UK businesses that have postponed or cancelled contracts due to the uncertainty created 15 per cent Large* UK businesses who have spent more than £100,000 preparing for Brexit 25 per cent

The shift comes as the Brexit negotiations appear to be deadlocked with half of UK businesses saying they are becoming less confident that the UK and EU will secure a deal which continues to offer ‘free and frictionless trade’, while 35 per cent of UK businesses feel unable to prepare due to the lack of progress on a future trade relationship.

This uncertainty has meant that one in five (20 per cent) UK businesses with EU suppliers have found it difficult to secure contracts that run after March 2019. Indeed, despite a formal separation still being some time away, nearly one in ten (eight per cent) of UK businesses said their organisation has already lost contracts as a result of Brexit with 14 per cent believing part or all of their organisation’s operations will no longer be viable.

Supply chain managers are clear where the Government should focus as the next phase of the negotiations begin with 73 per cent saying keeping tariffs and quotas between the UK and Europe to a minimum should be the main priority for the negotiations.

A quarter (25 per cent) of UK businesses with more than 250 employees have already spent at least £100,000 preparing their supply chain for the split. These costs come in addition to the daily impact of currency fluctuation with 64 per cent of UK businesses saying this has made their supply chains more expensive to manage. Businesses are still not doing enough to adequately prepare however. Only 14 per cent of UK businesses with EU suppliers feel like they are sufficiently prepared for Brexit.

Gerry Walsh, Group CEO, CIPS said: “The Brexit negotiating teams promise that progress will be made soon, but it is already too late for scores of businesses who look like they will be deserted by their European partners. British businesses simply cannot put their suppliers and customers on hold while the negotiators get their act together.

“While the TV cameras are fixed on Brussels, the deals which will determine the future prosperity of Britain and Europe are being struck behind closed doors in businesses large and small. The lack of clarity coming from both sides is already shaping the British economy of the future – and it does not fill businesses with confidence.

“The success of the negotiations should not be measured on the final deal only but on how quickly both sides can provide certainty. The clock is ticking.”