Here’s what May’s spokeswoman said

Just hours after Airbus warned that leaving the EU without a deal in place would force it to reconsider its long-term position and put thousands of UK jobs at risk, Theresa May’s spokeswoman has now responded.

“We are confident that we are going to get a good deal, one that ensures that trade is as free and frictionless as possible, including for the aerospace sector,” PM spokeswoman has said.