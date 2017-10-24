Donald Tusk insists that Britain can still decide to reverse Brexit

Said it is up to British government how Brexit talks will end

With just 17 months left before Britain is due to leave the EU, the president of the European Council Donald Tusk has suggested that the UK could still decide to reverse Brexit.

Talking about how negotiations could end in “no Brexit” if the British government wanted to, Tusk stated: “We must keep our unity regardless of the direction of the talks. The EU will be able to rise to every scenario as long as we are not divided. It is in fact up to London how this will end: With a good deal, no deal or no Brexit.”

“But in each of these scenarios we will protect our common interest only by being together,” he said, while addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg today.

With British Prime Minister Theresa May hoping exit talks will move on to discussions about trade by the end of the year, Tusk today warned that the “toughest stress test” of Brexit negotiations is still to come.

Britain is due to leave the EU at the end of March 2019. At the Brussels summit last week, the other 27 EU member had refused to sanction the second phase of Brexit negotiations but had agreed to begin their own internal preparatory talks on the subject.