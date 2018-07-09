Dominic Raab is the new Brexit secretary

Replaces David Davis

Dominic Raab has been appointed as the new Brexit secretary following the shock resignation of David Davis late on Sunday night, No 10 has announced. Raab was previously a minister for housing.

“The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Dominic Raab MP as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union,” a statement from May’s office said today.

Davis has quit saying Theresa May had “given away too much too easily”. He also said at Chequers last week that he was “very clear” that he did not back PM’s Brexit plan.