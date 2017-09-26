Despite Brexit uncertainty, Brits are happier this year

According to a new study

The new figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) measuring life satisfaction found that the UK has become a happier place over the past year.

On an average, people rated their happiness a record 7.7 out of 10 this year, while it was 7.6 last year. The increase may appear to be small but it is a statistically highest rate since measurements of well-being began in 2011, states ONS.

There was also a non-significant increase in anxiety and in people feeling that the things we do in life are worthwhile compared to last year.

Talking about the political uncertainty looming over the country on a macro level, ONS’s Matthew Steel said that this doesn’t appear to have trickled down to a personal level: “Today’s figures may surprise some, showing a small increase in both happiness and life satisfaction during a period that has seen political change and uncertainty.”

To think how people are able to brush-off political issues and feel happy, Steel believes the answer lies with Brits “increased sense of personal well-being”. “It’s worth noting that employment rates rose during the period covered by this report, and other ONS analysis showed people perceiving an improvement in their own financial situations and in the overall economy,” he added.

The ONS does note, however, that the period in question covers six months prior as well as six months following the EU referendum and doesn’t cover the recent snap general election.