David Dimbleby becomes a hit online after Brexit rap

What did he have to say?

David Dimbleby, the man behind the BBC’s Question Time has managed to become a hit on social media after rapping about Brexit to an Eminem track.

A Facebook video of the performance has been shared thousands of times.

Dimbleby raps: “We’ve triggered Article 50, May’s letter was nifty, Barnier looks shifty, are we gonna have to be thrifty with a recession in 2050?”

“Or rather than doom or gloom, the economy could boom as… thousands of trade deals loom.”



He then went on to add: “With terror threats, Merkel threats, and will we decide to pay our debts?

“There’s immigration, vexation and questions from the nation, May’s premiership is definitely out on probation.”

He then ends the rap by asking: “So what does Britain think? Are we on the brink of a bright new dawn or might we sink?”

Click here to view the video on the Evening Standard.