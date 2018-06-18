Crunch time: May's Brexit plans set for collapse?

Here’s why

With the House of Lords set to vote on the government’s Brexit bill today, many reports suggest that Theresa May’s plans could face rejection.

The House of Lords will today debate different proposals for a so-called “meaningful” vote — the role that parliament will play if lawmakers reject the exit deal May negotiates with the EU, or if she fails to agree an exit deal at all.

However, pro-EU Tory MPs have warned they are ready to vote down the plans for what should happen in the case of a no-deal Brexit. They want Parliament to be given more powers if no deal is agreed, or if the agreement May makes with Brussels is deemed unacceptable by MPs.

Ministers, however, have insisted that Parliament should not be allowed to bind the government’s hands.

Both houses of parliament must agree the final wording before it can become law.