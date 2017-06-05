Brexiteers vote to ‘buy British’ in their weekly shop

Poll shows Leave voters are willing to pay extra for home-grown products

Brexit-supporting shoppers are more likely to pay extra for British-grown products than Remain voters according to research by ComRes.

The research, conducted on behalf of British Sugar, shows that the political divide sweeping the country has affected grocery purchasing, with a disparity in shopping habits between Leave and Remain voters.

According to the survey, ‘Leave’ voters tend to be more inclined than “Remain” voters to pay a premium for British produce. Asked whether they would pay “a bit more” for home-grown products, 62 per cent of Leave voters said they would, compared to a figure of just 52 per cent among those who voted to stay within the European Union.

Asked specifically about their habits in purchasing sugar, two thirds (66 per cent) of ‘Leave’ voters indicated that they would be likely to select home-grown British sugar over imported cane sugar, compared to 58 per cent of Remainers.

Paul Kenward, managing director of British Sugar, said: “This poll shows significant strength of feeling towards patriotic purchasing in the wake of the Brexit vote. Consumers are sending a very clear message that they want to see the interests of Britain’s food industry taken into account in trade policy once we leave the European Union.”