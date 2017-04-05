Brexit: There could be a free movement extension

This is what the PM said

The Prime Minister has suggested that the movement of people from the EU to the UK could be extended after Brexit.

Once an agreement on an exit deal has been found Theresa May said there will be an “implementation” phase.

The government has insisted that Brexit will give the UK greater power over border control.

Labour have said May’s comments showed she was trying to “downplay expectations”.

The PM spoke to journalists during her visit to Jordan and Saudi Arabia, she was questioned on what would happen if there was a transitional phase after a Brexit deal has been reached.

May’s response was: “You’ve used the phrase transitional phase; I have used the phrase implementation period.”

“Once we’ve got the deal, once we’ve agreed what the new relationship will be for the future, it will be necessary for there to be a period of time when businesses and governments are adjusting systems and so forth, depending on the nature of the deal - but a period of time when that deal will be implemented.”

May continued to say that the government would still be in control of its immigration policy.

She said: “What is crucial for the British public, what was part of the vote that they took last year, was that they want to ensure that we have control of our borders and control of our immigration,”

“That’s exactly what we will do when we come out of the European Union.”

