Brexit talks 'at risk' without Irish border solution, warns EU's Barnier
The EU must be prepared for the real risk that negotiations over Britain’s departure from the bloc will end without a deal, the EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said today.
At a press conference during his visit to Ireland, Barnier said that he was “determined” that the two sides can break the current impasse on talks.
He further said: “Until we reach this agreement and this operational solution for Northern Ireland, a backstop [solution], and we are ready for any proposal … there is a risk, a real risk,” he said.
Earlier last week, Brexit Secretary David had tweeted that he was “determined to get [the border problem] agreed by October”.
Today I started what promises to be a busy week in Northern Ireland. As we leave the EU it’s essential both the UK and EU do what it takes to keep the border, which I saw this morning, free from physical infrastructure. We are determined to get this agreed by October. pic.twitter.com/W4zSuRSGRG
— David Davis (@DavidDavisMP) April 23, 2018