Brexit talks 'at risk' without Irish border solution, warns EU's Barnier

30 April 2018 | By LLB Reporter

The EU must be prepared for the real risk that negotiations over Britain’s departure from the bloc will end without a deal, the EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said today.

At a press conference during his visit to Ireland, Barnier said that he was “determined” that the two sides can break the current impasse on talks.

He further said: “Until we reach this agreement and this operational solution for Northern Ireland, a backstop [solution], and we are ready for any proposal … there is a risk, a real risk,” he said.

Earlier last week, Brexit Secretary David had tweeted that he was “determined to get [the border problem] agreed by October”.

 

