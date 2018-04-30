Brexit talks 'at risk' without Irish border solution, warns EU's Barnier

Find out here

The EU must be prepared for the real risk that negotiations over Britain’s departure from the bloc will end without a deal, the EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said today.

At a press conference during his visit to Ireland, Barnier said that he was “determined” that the two sides can break the current impasse on talks.

He further said: “Until we reach this agreement and this operational solution for Northern Ireland, a backstop [solution], and we are ready for any proposal … there is a risk, a real risk,” he said.

Earlier last week, Brexit Secretary David had tweeted that he was “determined to get [the border problem] agreed by October”.