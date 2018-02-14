Brexit speech: Jean-Claude Juncker accuses Boris of talking 'total nonsense'

Find out here

Just hours after Boris Johnson said that Britain might stay aligned with some EU regulations after Brexit but is determined to leave the EU as its laws are meant to ‘to create an overarching European state’, Jean-Claude Juncker has hit back at the foreign secretary for talking “total nonsense”.



“Some in British political society are against the truth, pretending that I am a stupid, stubborn federalist, that I am in favor of an European super-state,” Juncker told a news conference in Brussels.



“I am strictly against a European super-state. We are not the United States of America … This is total nonsense,” Juncker said at a press conference in Brussels.



European Commission president’s remarks are directed towards the pro-Leave foreign secretary who said today that Brexit represented a “natural desire for self-government of the people, by the people, for the people” and a break from EU politicians’ plan to “create an overarching European state as the basis for a new sense of European political identity”.



Boris had also questioned the economic benefits of being in the EU single market.