Brexit-proofing your business: A Brexit survivor’s guide webinar for exporters

“Brexit means Brexit” says the government. But what exactly does that mean for UK businesses trading with the EU? The export specialist ParcelHero’s head of consumer research, David Jinks MILT, and European sales expert, Lyndsay Harrison, will help you prepare for the bumpiest of Brexits in a live online event.

Businesses are bracing themselves for 2019, but few companies have any clear ideas about what the impact of exiting the EU will really be. What will a soft or partial Brexit mean for SME businesses trading with the EU? Will a hard Brexit really mean the apocalypse for UK companies trading with the EU, due to steep new tariffs and long delays at EU borders?

ParcelHero has extensive experience shipping to the EU and beyond. ParcelHero’s head of consumer research David Jinks - former editor of logistics and transport cocus and a Member of The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, will share ParcelHero’s Top Tips to speed up potential border delays and avoid steep new tariffs.

Jinks is joined by ParcelHero’s business development, Lyndsay Harrison, for a Q&A answering your Brexit concerns.

ParcelHero’s Brexit-busting work-arounds could help your business survive Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, including the Single Market and the Customs Union. Join Jinks to discover the basics of:

EORI Numbers and HS Codes

Zero heroes: Which products attract no duties going into the EU?

The taxing problem of VAT at borders

Conquering carnets

Delaying duty and import payments

Paying Duties in advance

Looking beyond the EU to the USA, BRICS and a Commonwealth of opportunities

Jinks said: “Many smaller companies are wondering whether they should pull up the drawbridge or seek out new opportunities. We’ll take you through the best and worst-case Brexit scenarios, and how you can even turn potential problems into opportunities.”

The free live webinar and Q&A is on Thursday, 20 July 11am. Book you place here