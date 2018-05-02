Brexit: PM given ultimatum on EU customs partnership option?

According to a BBC report

Just ahead of the first major meeting today, senior Brexiteer MPs have reportedly delivered an “ultimatum” demanding PM Theresa May drops the government’s preferred post-Brexit customs options.

According to the BBC, a 30-page document says a “customs partnership” would make meaningful trade deals “impossible” to forge and render the UK’s International Trade Department “obsolete”.

Senior ministers will likely take a few weeks to decide a final position on the future customs arrangement with the EU after Brexit, a senior minister told media.

“I think we’ll have a useful first discussion today, but then I’d expect we’d come to a conclusion over the next few weeks,” Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington told Sky News.

He further said that May would stay on as PM even if she lost a vote on the customs arrangement.