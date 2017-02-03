Brexit: New legal challenge blocked by High Court

This is what the High Court had to say…

The High Court have blocked a new legal challenge over Brexit.

A group of campaigners argued that parliament must approve the UK’s exit from the European Economic Area.

The judges however refused to give the go ahead and said they would reveal their reasons for this later.

Campaigners Peter Wilding and Adrian Yalland applied for the judicial review.

The case was heard by Lord Justice Lloyd Jones and Mr Justice Lewis, they said it was unarguable as the existing EEA agreement would automatically cease to exist when the UK leaves the European Union.

A government spokesperson said: “As the prime minister has said, we will not be a member of the single market and we will be seeking a broad new partnership with the EU including a bold and ambitious free trade agreement,”