Brexit must deliver for consumers

Says Which

Maintaining and enhancing Britain’s vital consumer rights and standards must be at the heart of the Brexit negotiations, Which? is urging as it launches its Consumer Charter for Brexit today (Wednesday, 14 March).

Which? is calling on Government and business to work with them to put consumers first in the Brexit process.

Government needs to reassure consumers that Brexit will avoid disruption and offers a better deal for them on the issues that impact their daily lives such as food safety, energy bills, travel rights and roaming charges.

The Consumer Charter for Brexit sets out what needs to happen to minimise any risk and maximise the opportunity that the UK’s departure from the EU brings.

As part of its Charter, the consumer champion is pressing the Government to put measures in place to ensure the UK has an economy where people are supported by high levels of rights and protection, with greater access than ever before to quality, affordable products and services.

The Charter sets out the framework for how Brexit, and what follows, should deliver for consumers and proposes four consumer tests based on the principles that matter most to them: standards, choice, rights and price.

It also sets out the consumer priorities that need immediate attention from Government in the negotiations. These include:

Maintaining the UK’s world-leading consumer rights framework

Ensuring we maintain and incentivise food quality and safety standards

Maintaining the security of supply of affordable energy

Maintaining access to the EU common aviation area to protect flight choice and keep travel costs down

Ensuring holidaymakers have access to reciprocal healthcare

Protecting mobile roaming in Europe

Which? is also calling for clarity from Government around what happens during the transition period and what this means for people.

Peter Vicary-Smith, Which? Chief Executive, said:

“We want to work with ministers and businesses to deliver on the priorities that matter most to people in their daily lives and reassure consumers that their existing rights will be protected and standards won’t be compromised.

“With control over all aspects of consumer protection the UK should seize this opportunity to be truly world-leading.

“Today we set out a plan that we believe can deliver a Brexit that puts consumers first. And that is what the success of Brexit will ultimately be defined by – what it delivers for consumers.”