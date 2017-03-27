Brexit: EU tariffs could harm the UK’s supply of food and drink

What do you think of this?

Farmers, supermarkets and food suppliers have called on Theresa May to obtain a free trade deal with the European Union after Brexit.

Industry bosses have said if this doesn’t happen the UK’s supply of food and drink could be at risk, it could also lead to higher prices.

The National Farmers Union (NFU), the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) and the British Retail Consortium (BRC) all made the call in a joint letter.

Helen Dickinson, director general at the BRC, told the Mail on Sunday: “To keep prices low for consumers, it is particularly important that we don’t have any new tariffs and we maintain frictionless movement of goods and put consumers at the heart of this,”

The Prime Minister has said that leaving the EU without a deal would be better than signing up to a bad one.

