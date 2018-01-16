Brexit: EU leaders insist UK can still have a 'change of heart' and stay in EU

Say ‘our door remains open’ for the UK

While speaking at the 28-nation EU Parliament debate in Strasbourg today, both Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker stressed that Britain can still have a ‘change of heart’ over Brexit and return to be a member of the European Union.

The statements from the two highest officials in the EU comes amid warnings that the EU will take a hard line in looming negotiations.

European Council president Donald Tusk said: “If the UK government sticks to its decision to leave Brexit will become a reality, with all its negative consequences in March next year, unless there is a change of heart among our British friends.”

The leader further said: “Wasn’t it David Davis himself who said ‘if a democracy cannot change its mind, it ceases to be a democracy’? We here on the continent haven’t had a change of heart - our hearts are still open to you. Thank you.”

His comments were backed up by the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, who said: “President Tusk also made some comments on Brexit, he said that our door remains open. I hope that will be heard clearly in London.”