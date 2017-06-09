Brexit: EU leaders have serious concerns ‘as we need a government that can act’

Here’s why

The president of the European Council, Donald Tusk has warned Friday that the UK could be with “no deal” if the Brexit talks are delayed, as the prime minister is due to start talks on 19 June.

EU leaders have serious concerns and have warned the that the “clock is ticking” for negotiations after Thursday night’s catastrophic loss.

Tusk tweeted: “We don’t know when Brexit talks start. We know when they must end. Do your best to avoid a ‘no deal’ as result of ‘no negotiations’.”

Europe’s budget commissioner, Gunther Oettinger said to Deutschlandfunk radio station: “We need a government that can act.”

“With a weak negotiating partner, there’s the danger that the negotiations will turn out badly.”

“you get results more quickly” if both sides were strong.

Markus Ferber, a German Conservative said: “At the most untimely point. The British political system is in total disarray. Instead of strong and stable leadership we witness chaos and uncertainty.”

He further said that the financial sectors are scathing.

The former liberal Belgian premier, Guy Verhofstadt who is the EUs Brexit representative, said: “Yet another own goal, after Cameron now May, will make already complex negotiations even more complicated.”

However, all the EU wants is a stable British government with a secure leader at the helm to start negotiations, a leader who will not waiver and will not start changing the goal posts.

With an unstable leader, there is therefore an unstable government that will only increase the the inevitable of a “no deal” that could fundamentally hurt both sides.

This has an enormous impact as the economic stability of Britain and our partners is paramount for businesses, banking and the financial sectors along with EU citizens living in the UK as much as British citizens living in Europe.

The later Brexit negotiations start the less opportunity there potentially is to secure the best deal.

With Theresa May starting a deal with the DUP I only hope that this is not done with haste to remain in power but done for the good of our country.