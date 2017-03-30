Brexit: EU laws to be replaced with UK equivalent

The latest

A new plan will see thousands of EU laws replaced with a UK equivalent.

The UK has officially began the two year process of leaving the EU, details of the Great Repeal Bill have now been published.

Brexit Secretary David Davis, said in a statement to MPs that the repeal bill would allow businesses to run as normal on the day the UK officially leaves the EU “knowing the rules have not changed overnight”.

He said the bill will “end the supremacy” of EU law in the UK.

He told MPs: “Our laws will then be made in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast and interpreted not by judges in Luxembourg but by judges across the United Kingdom,”

The Great Repeal Bill would: