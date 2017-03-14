Brexit bill backing: A "defining moment", says PM

The latest on Brexit…

Theresa May has told MPs that the backing for the government’s Brexit bill will be a “defining moment for our whole country”.

The prime minister said that her current plans to get Brexit negotiations fully underway remains on track for the end March.

As well as this, she told the SNP who recently called for a second independence referendum not to “play politics or create uncertainty or division”.

Leader of the Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn accused the government of being “complacent”.

May’s comments come after the Brexit bill was backed by the House of Lords, this now means it can receive Royal Assent to become law.

The PM told MPs after welcoming Parliament’s backing for the Brexit bill: “This will be a defining moment for our whole country as we begin to forge the new relationship with Europe and a new role for ourselves in the world.”

The PM said Brexit would “work for the whole of the United Kingdom”.

She added: “That’s why we have been working closely with the devolved administrations, including the Scottish government - listening to their proposals and recognising the many areas of common ground, such as protecting workers rights and our security from crime and terrorism.”

“So this is not a moment to play politics and create uncertainty - it’s a moment to bring our country together, to honour the will of the British people and shape for them a better Britain.”