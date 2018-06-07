Brexit 'backstop' plan to be published today

After PM had ‘constructive’ talks with David Davis

The government will publish its proposals for a “backstop” plan for the Irish border today after PM Theresa May and David Davis held last-minute talks in an bid resolve their differences.

May held “constructive” talks with Brexit minister David Davis, her spokeswoman said, after he had raised concerns over the proposal to ensure no return to a hard border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland after Brexit.

“She had constructive discussions with the Brexit secretary this morning and she also met other cabinet ministers,” the spokeswoman said, adding that May had met trade minister Liam Fox and foreign minister Boris Johnson, who, like Davis, had campaigned for Britain to leave the European Union.

When asked whether May expected Davis to still be in post by the end of the day, the spokeswoman said: “Yes.”

Britain is set to leave the EU in March 2019, and the government is trying to make progress before a crucial meeting of EU leaders later this month.

