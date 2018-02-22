Access to people as important as future trade deal with EU

Says CBI Director-General

Following official figures confirming fewer EU workers coming to the UK, Carolyn Fairbairn will set out in a major speech tomorrow, Friday, why a ‘substantial transition period to a new migration system’ will be needed.

Speaking at a CBI event at Babraham Hall in Cambridge on productivity, the CBI Director-General will urge the UK Government to provide ‘clarity and certainty over migration policy - now and in the future’ to maintain investment in the UK.

She will also encourage the government to guarantee EU citizens’ rights even in the event of ‘no deal’ scenario, highlight firms’ need for a period of adjustment to a new migration system and outline why the Tier 2 non-EEA visa route is not appropriate for EU nationals.

Carolyn will propose the UK should have a more controlled yet open arrangement with the EU, reflecting 40 years of economic integration. She will add that with record employment rates, limiting access to EU workers would leave companies unable to get the staff they need to grow.

Neil Carberry, CBI Managing Director for People and Infrastructure, said:

“These figures confirm what businesses up and down the country are telling us. It is becoming much more difficult to recruit the people that businesses need with employment rates at record highs. Fewer EU workers coming to the UK is a significant factor in these shortages. To compete the UK needs to be somewhere that people want to come to work, and regrettably, increasingly it isn’t.”