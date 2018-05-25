80 UK tech leaders want an option to remain in the EU

More Brexit drama

Martha Lane Fox is among the 80+ tech leaders seeking a people’s vote with an option to remain in EU.

Over 80 UK technology and innovation leaders have signed up as supporters of new tech business group Tech For UK and today called on the Government to back a meaningful vote by the people, on the actual terms of Brexit.



Tech For UK is also backing Best For Britain in its fundraising campaign for a meaningful vote on the terms of Brexit and the option to Remain and lead in the EU.



Tech For UK represents the founders of many of the most innovative businesses in the UK including Martha Lane Fox of Lastminute.com and Doteveryone, Ben Whitaker, Founder of Masabi, the UK rail ticketing startup, Bernhard Niesner, founder of the language learning giant Busuu, lending giant Zopa, and George Bevis, founder of small business banking provider Tide, among many others.



Commenting, Mike Butcher, co-founder of TechHub, and co-organiser of Tech For UK said:



“The loss of access to European funds, the flight of talent which powers UK tech companies due to the uncertainty and scandal around immigration, the loss of access to the Digital Single Market, which was never consulted over — all of these factors are adversely affecting the UK Tech industry.



“It’s time the people had the chance for a meaningful vote, or through parliament, on the terms of Brexit.”



Investment flight

Funding from the European Investment Fund has collapsed since the Brexit vote, and a replacement scheme has yet to be assured long-term by the government. The European Investment Bank, which backs a majority of the United Kingdom’s VC funds, has slashed deals with UK VCs and private equity groups by more than two-thirds, with no equivalent funding from the UK government in sight. Even a government-backed report cited Brexit as a top challenge for tech companies in the UK.



UK’s Technology sector at considerable risk

The technology sector has consistently grown faster than the UK economy in recent years, employing over 2 million people and attracting billions in foreign investment. Collectively, Tech For UK supporters have raised hundreds of millions of pounds, put hundreds of millions back into the UK economy and employed thousands of people. This is why Tech For UK is lobbying for this vote.



Tech For UK supports Best for Britain

Tech For UK plans to work closely with Best for Britain which is campaigning against Brexit and for a meaningful vote on the terms of Brexit which includes an option to Remain and lead in the EU.