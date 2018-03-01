67 per cent of UK workers believe Brexit will have a negative impact on careers

According to new research

A new survey of Brexit and Careers by Right Management has found that 67 per cent of UK workers surveyed believe Brexit will have a negative impact on employees career opportunities.

The survey revealed there is still an incredible level of uncertainty around the decision to leave the EU and the resulting impact on organisations and the workforce. For example, findings from the survey include:

65 per cent of respondents are uncertain whether organisations expect to increase or decrease their workforce as a result of Brexit

78 per cent of workers believe that Brexit is having little or no impact on their organisations ability to develop workforce planning strategies

Half of business leaders surveyed revealed that they are undecided whether they will take action to ensure employees remain engaged in the build up to and after Brexit

Ian Symes, Executive Vice President, Europe at Right Management, said: “Ultimately, Brexit is a process, not an event. We are still in the early stages of political negotiations, which makes it difficult for businesses to know how it will directly impact them or their employees. In short, businesses are entering a state of uncertainty. However, they risk losing the loyalty of their workforce if they feel their organisation does not have a clear plan in place, both from a business and career perspective. Organisations cannot simply sit back and wait for Brexit to take full effect, they need to act today to ensure they don’t lose the talent they already have.”