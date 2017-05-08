British businesses back government to negotiate good Brexit deal

This is what Citibase had to say

Following the surprise election announcement, a revealing new poll suggests that the government has the backing of SMEs on Brexit as more said they were confident the government would negotiate a good deal with the EU for UK businesses than not (44 per cent vs 32 per cent).

SMEs trust government to negotiate a good deal for Britain after election on 8 June

Three quarters of SMEs believe revenue will go up or stay the same

Two thirds of businesses say confidence unaffected

Citibase CEO Steve Jude says: “Welcome to the new economy”

Over the past year there have been some huge political changes around the UK, with the Brexit vote leading the way, followed by the triggering of article 50 and now the surprise call for a snap election.

SMEs are the lifeblood of the UK economy, in fact there are 5.5m of them, and these businesses are vital to the UK economy, especially during these uncertain times. Citibase one of the UK’s largest operators of fully serviced business centres, and champion of small businesses, commissioned the Citibase Business Confidence Index to measure their opinions on a variety of factors during a fascinating political landscape.

Now in its second quarter, this confidence barometer of over 1,100 UK small businesses helps to gauge real opinions on the impact of ongoing political events on important factors such as revenue, morale, confidence and expectations for the future. The Citibase Business Confidence Index Q2 results were encouragingly positive.

As well as giving the thumbs up to a strong government negotiation mandate on Brexit, over three quarters said that exiting the EU will do no harm to the bottom line and may even boost their fortunes. Two thirds of respondents also said that triggering Article 50 would have either a positive effect or no impact on business confidence.

By comparing results with the first quarter, it’s clear that businesses are coming around to the reality of Brexit and are confident that a strong government will be able to negotiate a good deal. The shifting tectonics show that there was a 5 per cent rise in the number of firms who thought Brexit had a positive influence on revenues since Q1’s results.

Steve Jude, CEO of Citibase said: “The results of our latest Citibase Confidence Index show UK SMEs have faith that the government will negotiate a good deal for businesses following an interesting call from the prime minister, Theresa May to hold a snap general election on 8 June.”

“SMEs are the heartbeat of UK business and now more than ever these businesses will be crucial to our economy, it’s great that they have displayed such tremendous positivity. When the dust settles, small businesses, who are quick to react, will understand that looking beyond the election the government with a strong mandate will be able to negotiate a good deal on Brexit.”

“This is demonstrated by a clear belief in the government, resilient business revenues and a renewed confidence in their potential for expansion.”

In this survey, the percentage of SMEs preferring a short-term office contract of three years or less also increased from 59 per cent in the previous quarter to 69 per cent, showing a big increase in flexibility desired by nimble small businesses.

Jude added: “This is a reflection of the growing trend for short term contracts around the country. As small businesses come around to the benefits Citibase’s flexible workspace offers them, demand continues to grow. We’ve opened several new centres over the past year to match this, and I see no signs of this trend slowing.”

“SMEs crave flexibility and affordability during times of change, and it is unlikely a business would sign up for the long term. Citibase helps these businesses manage risk and costs, allowing them to expand and remain agile, productive and profitable.”

The greatest concern for SMEs during Brexit was the value of sterling falling (34 per cent), while their view was that the biggest priority for the government’s Brexit negotiations should be negotiating strong trade deals (30 per cent). Europe was by far the most popular choice as the top market for prioritising a trade deal (56 per cent), followed by North America (15 per cent).

Jude said: “I have been saying the world of work has changed forever for some time now, and the upcoming election and Brexit negotiations we’re preparing to navigate will accelerate the UK’s transition into a new type of economy, where flexibility is key and agile businesses will flourish. Welcome to the new economy!”

Appendix: key takeaways

Key headlines:

SMEs trust the current government to obtain a good deal for UK businesses in their negotiations with the EU, (44 per cent confident, 32 per cent not confident)

Three quarters of SMEs are in good health following the Brexit vote, with 75 per cent saying it had either a positive effect or no impact on their revenue

Two thirds of businesses’ say their confidence was unaffected by the Brexit vote (65 per cent said it had either a positive effect or no impact)

The greatest concern for SMEs following the triggering of Article 50 was the value of sterling falling (34 per cent), while their view was that the biggest priority for the government’s Brexit negotiations should be negotiating strong trade deals (30 per cent). Europe was by far the most popular choice as the top market for prioritising a trade deal (56 per cent), followed by North America (15 per cent).

Comparative changes Q1 Citibase business confidence index 2017 vs Q2 Citibase business confidence index 2017:

Between Q1 and Q2 there was a 5 per cent rise in the number of businesses who saw a positive impact on their revenue from the Brexit vote

Between Q1 and Q2, the percentage of respondents who preferred an office contract of three years or less rose 10 per cent (from 59 per cent to 69 per cent)

When asked how respondents thought Donald Trump’s presidency would affect their business in Q1, 18 per cent believed it would be negatively. When asked in Q2 how the presidency has affected them, only 13 per cent said it had been negative

Key regional statistics:

Respondents from The North East wanted the shortest contract lengths post Brexit, with 81 per cent preferring three years or less. Yorkshire expressed a desire for the longest post Brexit contract lengths, with only 53 per cent of respondents desiring three or less years

Nearly twice as many London respondents are confident in the government’s Brexit negotiations than not confident (50 per cent confident vs 26 per cent not confident)

The percentage of Scottish respondents who saw a positive effect on their revenue from the Brexit vote nearly quadrupled between Q1 and Q2 (6 per cent to 23 per cent)

Scotland, joint with the North West, had the lowest priority for controlling immigration as a negotiation topic of any part of the UK (17 per cent). Yorkshire put controlling immigration as their number one negotiation priority (27 per cent); with the North East choosing it as their second priority but their percentage was the highest of all the UK at 32 per cent

Snap election: