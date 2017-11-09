Brexit: 62 per cent of consumers fear the loss of exotic fruits in retail

Find out why

As bonfire embers settle across Britain, the countdown to Christmas begins and suddenly, we begin to think about what to buy.

Products to purchase are seemingly endless, infinite opportunities at our fingertips, yet Online British marketplace, Onbuy.com has uncovered a report by Barclays that claims UK consumers are masking a fear: what if we one day, we can’t access all that we want?

Post-Brexit, the top 3 goods consumers fear will be harder to buy are exotic fruits, wine and luxury goods!

Consumers less interested in the availability of meat, clothes and electronics!

However, 64 per cent of consumers feel proud of British retailers and the services they offer

A further 55 per cent believe British retailers will help the country to withstand the economic uncertainty of Brexit

The historic decision by the UK to leave the EU has generated huge uncertainty over the short and long-term outlook for the economy, not least within the retail sector. It is this uncertainty that is likely to bear down on economic activity and consumer demand. In fact, the products British consumers most fear will become difficult to purchase include: exotics fruits (62 per cent), wine (55 per cent), luxury goods (42 per cent) and cheese (40 per cent.)

It isn’t just availability that is causing concern either. Per the release, Retail Sales, Great Britain 2017 we can see that store price inflation is on the rise too and these are the stores due to be affected:

Predominantly food stores, 2.8 per cent inflation

Predominantly non-food stores, 3 per cent inflation

Non-specialised stores, 2.2 per cent inflation

Textile, clothing and footwear stores, 3.3 per cent inflation

Household goods stores, 3.5 per cent inflation

Other stores, 2.6 per cent inflation

Non-store retailing, 3.5 per cent inflation

Fuel stores, six per cent inflation

However, it appears British spirit knows no true fear – as consumers push through with optimism.

55 per cent of the public believe British retailers will support the economy to withstand the uncertainty of Brexit, and a further 64 per cent of consumers feel proud of British retailers and the services they offer. A majority even expect the quality of goods to improve.

Additionally, Brexit could create an opportunity for retailers to think about how they can capitalise on the global demand for British-made goods – adequately padding out Christmas stockings the world over.

Managing director of Onbuy.com, Cas Paton said: “The very fact that UK consumers are most concerned about the loss of luxury goods, such as exotic fruits and wine, proves the frivolous nature of the British spirit.

“At our core, we are confident in retailers up and down the country and we know high-quality goods will come our way no matter the Brexit outcome.”

Eight reasons to buy British this Christmas:

1. Support British Craftmanship

Many of the products made in Britain are finished by hand, using skills that have been passed on through generations – think woodworking, glass blowing, weaving and knitting.

2. Invest in Quality

British products may cost more than the mass-produced, but because they are often of a higher quality the cost-per-use or wear is much lower. You will therefore invest in a gift that lasts.

3. Buy Unique

Products manufactured in the UK are usually produced on a much smaller scale, so a British-made gift will be unlike any gift your intended is likely to receive.

4. Leave a Small Footprint

Ever thought about how mass-produced, foreign products make it from the factory to the shop floor? Often, flown here from the other side of the world, these products leave a large carbon footprint in their wake – shopping British may be kinder to the environment.

5. Celebrate British Employment

Why pay for goods that have been manufactured overseas, when you can help boost the British economy by supporting their workers?

6. Nurture Home-Grown Talent

Many UK designers struggling to find work in larger corporations set up their own brands to fulfil their passions. By buying their products, you are helping to keep the British retail market innovative and vibrant.

7. Add a Local Touch

What’s more exciting than giving a gift where you know its provenance and the story behind its creation? In keeping your gifts local, you are not only supporting your community but buying an item loaded with character.

8. Preserve British Manufacturing

In uncertain times, actively seeking a gift made in Britain will help to keep the skill of British manufacturing alive and in demand. An increasing demand by consumers for items made in the UK will encourage retailers to invest in British, which only serves to benefit us all.