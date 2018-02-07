Brexit: Theresa May's war cabinet to hold crunch meeting today

After leaked document suggests EU could punish UK during transition

Just hours after a leaked document revealed that European leaders could threaten to restrict UK access to the single market if there is a dispute after Brexit, senior cabinet ministers are gearing for the first of two Brexit war committee meetings today.

Prime Minister Theresa May will chair today’s meeting to sketch out what the future relationship between the UK and EU might look like. It will focus on Northern Ireland and immigration, and on trade tomorrow.

According to Reuters, a footnote within the leaked document states: “The Governance and Dispute Settlement Part of the Withdrawal Agreement should provide for a mechanism allowing the Union to suspend certain benefits deriving for the UK from participation in the internal market where it considers that referring the matter to Court of Justice of the EU would not bring in appropriate time the necessary remedies.”

The five-page document also reiterates that from March 30, 2019 to Dec 31, 2020, Britain would be fully bound by all EU laws but will no longer be part of the decision-making process of the Union.

The draft legal text, which has yet to be approved by EU governments, will be part of the withdrawal treaty that will regulate the terms of divorce between Britain and the EU and the rules for the transition period after Brexit, states media report.